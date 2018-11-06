Newport passes new smoke-free ordinance

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT)- After 6 months of discussion, the Newport city council passed a smoke-free ordinance on Monday night.
The ordinance will add on to current Arkansas state law, by not only prohibiting smoking in city buildings and local public places, but it will also prohibit vaping.
“We started adding other things to it," Guilford Dudley, Jackson County Health Officer said. "And it got complex, so we went back to how we initially approached the problem. And I’m glad to see it happen.”
Councilman Michael Allen was the only council member to vote against the smoking ordinance.
He said he felt it was not the government’s place to tell people where they can and cannot smoke.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.