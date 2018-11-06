Newport police remind you to stop for school buses

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -After a rash of accidents at bus stops in Indiana, Mississippi, and Florida, police would like to remind drivers that it’s a law that they have to stop for school buses, no matter what.
“All vehicles in every direction, has to stop," Sergeant Kyle Whisenhunt with the Newport police department said. "They’ve gotta stop within a certain distance of the school bus, and they cannot proceed on until the school bus has folded up its stop sign and its lights are turned off and it has proceeded forward.”
Newport police run patrols on the school district’s bus routes to help monitor the situations for students exiting buses.
Thankfully, Whisenhunt says they have only had to cite two drivers in the past five years.
