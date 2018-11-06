Report: Former political party spokesperson arrested for child porn

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - The former spokesperson for the Arkansas Democratic Party is in jail on suspicion of child pornography possession and distribution.
According to KARK, HL Moody was booked into the Pulaski County Jail early Tuesday morning. Records indicated he was arrested by U.S. Marshals.
Moody left the Democratic Party position in February 2017, according to KARK’s report.
Details surrounding Moody's arrest weren't immediately available.
Moody is due in court Tuesday morning in Little Rock where we could learn more about the details leading to his arrest.
