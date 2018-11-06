Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

HOUSTON, MN (KAIT/ABC News) - An elderly owl’s two-decade-long career as an education ambassador is being celebrated as it comes to an end.
Alice the Great Horned Owl’s Retirement Party was held at the International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota.
Alice’s retirement party had owl themed refreshments, owl guests, door prizes, and live video appearances from Alice herself at her home aviary.
Her career included educating people, appearing in books, and testifying at the Minnesota state capital to help change Great Horned Owl’s status as unprotected birds.
Alice is 21-years-old and has developed arthritis in her wing and knees, which motivated her retirement.
