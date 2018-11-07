A-State assistant Norval McKenzie named a Broyles Award nominee

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An Arkansas State assistant coach earned an accolade Wednesday afternoon.
Norval McKenzie is a nominee for the Broyles Award. The honor goes to the nation’s top assistant. McKenzie is in his 3rd season as the A-State running backs coach and his 1st as special teams coordinator. Under his tutelage, freshman Marcel Murray has rushed for 100 yards in 2 of the last 3 games.
The Red Wolves special teams unit is among the best in the nation. A-State is #1 in FBS in three different categories.
Arkansas State Special Teams Statistics (As of 11/7)
- Opposition Yards: -15
Kickoff Return Average: 23.69 Yds (3rd in SBC)
Two former A-State assistants are on the Broyles radar. Eliah Drinkwitz (NC State) and Glen Elarbee (Central Florida) were also selected as nominees.
