A-State assistant Norval McKenzie named a Broyles Award nominee
By Chris Hudgison | November 7, 2018 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 4:06 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An Arkansas State assistant coach earned an accolade Wednesday afternoon.

Norval McKenzie is a nominee for the Broyles Award. The honor goes to the nation’s top assistant. McKenzie is in his 3rd season as the A-State running backs coach and his 1st as special teams coordinator. Under his tutelage, freshman Marcel Murray has rushed for 100 yards in 2 of the last 3 games.

The Red Wolves special teams unit is among the best in the nation. A-State is #1 in FBS in three different categories.

Arkansas State Special Teams Statistics (As of 11/7)

Punt Return Defense: 1st in FBS

- Opposition Yards: -15

Blocked Punts Allowed: 0 (Tied 1st in FBS)

Blocked Kicks Allowed: 0 (Tied 1st in FBS)

Kickoff Return Defense: 16.5 Yds (#10 in FBS)

Kickoff Return Average: 23.69 Yds (3rd in SBC)

Two former A-State assistants are on the Broyles radar. Eliah Drinkwitz (NC State) and Glen Elarbee (Central Florida) were also selected as nominees.

