Apps help shoppers prepare for Black Friday

NATIONAL (NBC/KAIT) -Several apps are helping to give shoppers a look ahead on holiday deals.
The unofficial start of the holiday season is usually Black Friday or Cyber Monday.
Now, there are several apps to help shoppers navigate through the money saving deals well ahead of time.
“Black Friday 2018 Ads Shopping” gives a sneak peak at all of the Black Friday ads long before the big shopping day.
This app lets the user to search for deals by store or category and get notifications on the latest sale events.
“Shopular” delivers coupons, online cash back, weekly ads, promo codes and more from many of the giant retailers like Kohl’s, Macy’s, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and many more.
For shoppers who are more interested in Cyber Monday, there’s an app called “Cyber Monday 2018”.
The app focuses on deals and ads, alerting the user to what items are the hottest online and in local stores early.
All the information is in one place, allowing the shopper to compare prices and get the very best deal.
All of these apps are free for IOS and Android.
