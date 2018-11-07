Arkansans betting on casinos

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Voters in Arkansas have decided to take a gamble on casinos.
According to Little Rock television station KARK, Arkansas voters approved Issue 4 Tuesday at polls throughout the state.
The numbers from the Secretary of State’s office showed the issue getting 54% approval, while 46% were against the measure.
Issue 4 was an amendment to require four licenses to be issued for casino gaming at casinos in Crittenden, Garland, Pope and Jefferson counties. The casinos in Crittenden and Garland counties would go to Southland Racing Corporation in West Memphis and Oaklawn Jockey Club, Inc. in Hot Springs.
Content partner Talk Business & Politics reported Sunday that Delaware North, the parent company for Southland Gaming and Racing, had been considering building a $200 million hotel and convention center in West Memphis if the measure was approved by voters.
