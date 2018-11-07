Arkansas voters approve minimum wage hike

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Arkansas voters have approved a measure to raise the state’s minimum wage.
The current state minimum wage will go from $8.50 per hour to $9.25 on Jan. 1, 2019, then to $10 per hour on Jan. 1, 2020, and to $11/hour on Jan. 1, 2021.
In early numbers from the Secretary of State’s office, Issue 5 received 68.39% support while 31.61% were opposed.
The issue received support from many in the state’s labor organizations, saying the increase was needed to help people while opponents said the increase would create an impact on the cost of doing business especially for small to medium sized businesses.
