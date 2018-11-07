Arkansas voters approve voter I.D. proposal

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A measure that would require Arkansas voters to show a valid photographic identification when casting a ballot has passed, according to Talk Business & Politics.
Issue 2 was an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution concerning the presentation of valid photographic identification when voting; would require that a voter present valid photographic identification when voting in person or when casting an absentee ballot and would provide that the state of Arkansas issue photographic identification at no charge to eligible voters who lack photographic identification.
In early numbers from the Secretary of State’s office, the issue had overwhelming support from the public with nearly three quarters of voters approving the idea while one quarter were opposed.
