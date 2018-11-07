Asa Hutchinson re-elected governor of Arkansas

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson has won reelection.
According to NBC News and the Associated Press, Hutchinson, who is in his first term, defeated Democratic candidate Jared Henderson and Libertarian Mark West for a second term.
Hutchinson, who served as a congressman and cabinet official in President George W. Bush’s administration, won his first term in 2014 against Democrat Mike Ross. Hutchinson won his party’s nomination in the May primary, defeating fellow Republican Jan Morgan by a nearly 70-30% margin.
In early numbers from the Secretary of State’s office, Hutchinson had nearly 64% of the vote followed by Henderson with 33%. West, who is from Batesville, had nearly two percent in early numbers.
In his campaign, Hutchinson stressed the state’s growing economy as well as improvements in computer coding and work on education as keys for voters.
Hutchinson will be sworn in for a second term in January.
