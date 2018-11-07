Bowls help feed the need

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Residents at the St. Bernards Villa in Jonesboro met with elementary students to reveal some impressive ceramic bowls they made themselves.
Their purpose. . . to raise money for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
Along with the reveal, the kids played games, had snacks and watched a slide show of their work on the bowls.
Students also had an opportunity to get to know the residents.
They walked to each senior, put on their detective skills and tried to uncover from a list in their hands what applied to each resident.
If they guess was on point, the elderly signed their name to the question on the paper.
St. Bernards Villa resident Linda Winter said she had to sign every kids paper because she had done something no other resident had.
"They're having a hard time trying to find someone who's eaten alligator,” Winter said. “But I've done it. My son caught many of them and we've eaten them all.”
The bowls will be on display at the Edge Coffee House Nov. 12 and available to purchase for one dollar.
And that one dollar could help provide four meals for someone in need.
Another way to help the Food Bank of NEA is Fill the Food Bank.
Members of the Region 8 News team will be working alongside the Jonesboro Radio Group and staff from the food bank on Nov. 16.
Donations will be collected all day at Kroger on South Caraway in Jonesboro.
The food bank feeds at least 5,000 people a week.
