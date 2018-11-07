Brian Kemp declares victory over Stacy Abrams in Georgia governor race

(RNN) - The campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp claimed victory over Democrat Stacy Abrams.
Kemp maintains a slim majority over Abrams with almost all the precincts reporting, with about 50.3 percent of the vote.
Abrams said on Tuesday night she would not concede the race until all the ballots were counted, including provisional ballots and those mailed in. Her campaign put a lot of effort into early voting and mail-in ballots.
A runoff only happens for the governor’s race if no candidate reaches 50 percent of the vote.
Abrams would need 26,142 more votes to cause Kemp to fall below the 50 percent line - without Kemp getting any more votes.
“This election is over. The votes have been counted. And the results are clear: Brian Kemp is the governor-elect," Austin Chambers, a Kemp adviser, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The campaign was fraught with scandal and clashes.
Kemp, who is secretary of state, did not resign his post, earning backlash from opponents who pointed out he would oversee his own election.
Critics raised this point during Election Day when ballot machines failed to work at many polling places.
The Abrams camp has indicated they will continue to press on.
Abrams' campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, said “your machines, process & data is a disaster,” in a tweet addressing Kemp on Wednesday night. She promised further news in a later tweet and said “we will fight for all votes to be counted.”
