Brookland annexation voted down

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Brookland voters have rejected an annexation proposal by a vote of 71% to 29%, according to Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday.
With 100% of the precincts reporting, the final numbers were 244 voting for annexation and 600 voting against the proposal.
The Brookland City Council voted in July to place the proposal on the November ballot.
Mayor Kenneth Jones said the request would help the city during the 2020 Census, while people who live in the area said they opposed the issue due to higher taxes and utility bills.
However, after hearing the outcome, Mayor Jones said he wasn’t surprised by the results.
“We will carry on as we have already planned,” Jones said. “We will focus more on our infrastructure, on our roads, and our intersections that we have problems with around the schools, this will just allow us to focus more on concerns that the citizens have that we are addressing currently.”
Mayor Jones said he has no plans to retry the annexation issue in the foreseeable future.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.