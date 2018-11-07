Crawford wins 5th term in Congress

Rick Crawford (Source: Twitter)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 6, 2018 at 8:04 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:45 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Rep. Rick Crawford has been elected to a fifth term, defeating Democratic challenger Chintan Desai and Libertarian Elvis Presley.

According to Talk Business & Politics, the Jonesboro Republican has won another term in the 435-member House of Representatives.

Rep. Rick Crawford addressing supporters after learning he is projected to win a 5th term.
Crawford, who serves on the House agriculture and intelligence committees, was elected in 2010.

The incumbent has also stressed constituent services and his work serving as a bomb technician in the U.S. Army as part of his experience on the Intelligence Committee.

Crawford will be sworn in for another term in January.

