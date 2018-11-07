Incumbent mayors in Corning, Piggott defeated in Clay County

Incumbent mayors in Corning, Piggott defeated in Clay County
Clay County voters picked the challengers in two key mayor’s races as two incumbents lost re-election bids on Tuesday. (Mumphrey, Nicole)
November 7, 2018 at 12:09 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 5:28 AM

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Clay County voters picked the challengers in two key mayor’s races as two incumbents lost re-election bids on Tuesday.

In unofficial numbers from the Clay County Clerk’s office, Travis Williams defeated incumbent Piggott Mayor Jim Poole by a 680 to 552 margin, or 55.2 to 44.8% while Gregory D. Ahrent defeated three other challengers including incumbent Corning Mayor Rob Young.

Ahrent received 441 votes, or 50.75%, while Mickey Hollis received 30.38% or 264 votes.

Incumbent mayor Rob Young finished fourth with 39 votes, or 4.49%, according to the clerk’s office.

Dianne Neill won another term in the Peach Orchard mayor’s office, defeating two other challengers.

Neill had 58.5% of the vote while Bobbie Kunold finished second with 24.3%. Linda Gilland had 17% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.

It was also a one-vote margin in the town of St. Francis as incumbent Teressa Johnson had 28 votes, followed by Charles Conley with 27 votes.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.