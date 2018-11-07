Incumbent mayors in Corning, Piggott defeated in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Clay County voters picked the challengers in two key mayor’s races as two incumbents lost re-election bids on Tuesday.
In unofficial numbers from the Clay County Clerk’s office, Travis Williams defeated incumbent Piggott Mayor Jim Poole by a 680 to 552 margin, or 55.2 to 44.8% while Gregory D. Ahrent defeated three other challengers including incumbent Corning Mayor Rob Young.
Ahrent received 441 votes, or 50.75%, while Mickey Hollis received 30.38% or 264 votes.
Incumbent mayor Rob Young finished fourth with 39 votes, or 4.49%, according to the clerk’s office.
Dianne Neill won another term in the Peach Orchard mayor’s office, defeating two other challengers.
Neill had 58.5% of the vote while Bobbie Kunold finished second with 24.3%. Linda Gilland had 17% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.
It was also a one-vote margin in the town of St. Francis as incumbent Teressa Johnson had 28 votes, followed by Charles Conley with 27 votes.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.