John Thurston elected AR Secretary of State

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Republican John Thurston has been elected Arkansas Secretary of State, defeating Democrat Susan Inman and Libertarian Christopher Olson.
Thurston, who served as state Land Commissioner for eight years, stressed his experience in that office while Inman spoke about her work in elections, to voters as the campaign drew to a close. With about a quarter of the vote, Thurston had a 60%-37% lead over Inman while Olson had nearly three percent of the vote.
The race was an open seat this year.
Thurston will replace outgoing Secretary of State Mark Martin, who was term-limited and could not seek another term in office.
