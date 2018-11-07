Local library promotes understanding Alzheimer’s

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The members of a Region 8 library are working to raise awareness and understanding about Alzheimer’s.
When a friend or family member suffers from dementia or Alzheimer’s it can be a stressful and even frustrating time.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring knowledge and help to those who just don’t know what to do or how to help their loved one.
An event will take place at the library on Nov. 14 at noon that is geared toward understanding and decoding verbal and behavioral messages coming from someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Sara Stuart with Adult Services said it’s about helping through education.
"Many of us have loved ones who have suffered with Alzheimer's,” Stuart said. “We want to help spread understanding of this disease, and part of that is teaching better ways to communicate. This improves the quality of life for both the person with Alzheimer's and their family."
Alzheimer’s Association Community Educator Samantha Hollis will give the presentation.
Over 56,000 Arkansans currently suffer from Alzheimer’s.
For more information about the support, the Alzheimer’s Association provides visit their website by clicking here.
To learn more about the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, click here or call (870) 935-5133.
