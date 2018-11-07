Lucas will remain Jackson Co. Sheriff after defeating son-in-law

Sheriff David Lucas
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 6, 2018 at 9:13 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:48 PM

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) - Longtime Sheriff David Lucas has won another term as the sheriff of Jackson County.

He defeated his son-in-law, Ricky Morales, by a vote of 2,258 to 1,927 in unofficial numbers from the Jackson County Clerk’s office.

Voters in Newport also re-elected their mayor, David Stewart, during Tuesday’s vote.

In unofficial numbers, Stewart picked up 964 votes, or 58.50%, to win. Latasha Robinson finished second with 16% of the vote, while Republican Scott Whitmire finished with 12% of the vote.

County voters also elected Republican Barbara Metzger Hackney in the circuit clerk’s office, defeating Democrat Karen Fortune Cathey by a 53-47% margin.

