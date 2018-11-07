Lyon men’s soccer advances to AMC Tournament Championship

Press Release from Lyon Scots Athletics
The Lyon College men's soccer team upset the top-ranked Columbia College Cougars in the semifinals of the AMC Tournament Tuesday evening. Lyon scored the lone first half goal to take a 1-0 advantage heading into the half. The Scots defended exceptionally in the second half and kept the Cougars off the board, earning Lyon the victory and a trip to the AMC Tournament Championship.
Lyon improves to 11-7 overall, 7-4 in the AMC. With the loss, Columbia College finishes the regular season at 13-5-1, 11-0 in the AMC. Columbia College will compete in the NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship Opening Round beginning next week. With the win, Lyon College will take on Missouri Baptist in the championship of the AMC Tournament on Friday.
GAME FLOW
The first half started with Columbia College striking three early shots. Vicente Alamos saved two of the three and watched the other sail high above the goal. The Scots then began creating their offensive chances. In the 23rd minute, the Scots got on the scoreboard first as Estiven Garcia struck a shot that beat the keeper, giving Lyon a 1-0 advantage. The defense of the Scots continued to stay organized and as the halftime whistle sounded, the score remained 1-0 in favor of Lyon.
The second half displayed the great defense of the Scots. The Cougars dominated the possession of the ball throughout the remaining 45 minutes. Columbia fired several shots on goal, but Vicente Alamos and the defense of the Scots were up to the challenge. The Cougars sent more guys forward, but the Scots continued to keep the home team off the scoreboard, earning Lyon a 1-0 win on Tuesday evening and clinching a spot in the AMC Championship on Friday afternoon.
KEY STATISTICS
- Estiven Garcia now has a team-best 10 goals on the season.
- Lyon goalkeeper, Vicente Alamos, recorded eight saves en route to his fifth shutout of the season.
- Columbia College outshot Lyon 19-3.
WHAT'S AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS
The Scots will face Missouri Baptist University in the Championship match of the AMC Tournament on Friday, November 9th at 1:00 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.