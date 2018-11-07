Lyon men’s soccer advances to AMC Tournament Championship

The second half displayed the great defense of the Scots. The Cougars dominated the possession of the ball throughout the remaining 45 minutes. Columbia fired several shots on goal, but Vicente Alamos and the defense of the Scots were up to the challenge. The Cougars sent more guys forward, but the Scots continued to keep the home team off the scoreboard, earning Lyon a 1-0 win on Tuesday evening and clinching a spot in the AMC Championship on Friday afternoon.