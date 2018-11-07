Millage increase passes for Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) - Those in the Harrisburg School District will soon see an increase in their millage rate.
The proposed millage rate of 41 was passed Tuesday, with 996 votes for and 894 against.
Superintendent Danny Sample told Region 8 News the millage won’t go toward a new building like most districts do.
Instead, the money will be focused on maintenance and operation issues.
Some projects the school plans to work on are roofing projects and enhancing school safety and security.
Sample said any money left over would be put toward upgrading HVAC systems.
