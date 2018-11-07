Mississippi Co. elects new judge, Cook re-elected as sheriff

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Voters in Mississippi County elected a new county judge Tuesday and re-elected incumbent Sheriff Dale Cook.
According to Mississippi County Election Commission Chairman Tom Wiktorek, county judge Republican candidate John Alan Nelson received 5,874 votes while independent candidate Darrell “Frog” Gist received 4,222 votes.
In the sheriff’s race, Cook received 6,022 votes while Republican candidate Bobby Ephlin received 4,392 votes.
