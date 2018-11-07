Naked man breaks into GA home, jumps into bed with residents

“You wake up in the middle of the night from a peaceful sleep and you get information like that it throws you into DEFCON 4," said Jared McVicker.
Jared McVicker was awakened Monday around 1 a.m. by a phone call - his neighbor warning about a naked man outside his home. He said law enforcement arrived before he could take matters into his own hands - but deputies had a hard time taking 29-year-old Christopher Lindner down.
“Maced him in the face, it had no effect on him, and the guy jumped up and said ‘help, I’m naked’. And then he went down on the ground and started doing lewd things to the pavement and then he kept popping up and going at the cops and at one point tried to get into the cop car," McVicker recalled.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office’s (CCSO) report, a deputy ended up hitting Lindner with a a baton and took him into custody. Before that, the report states Lindner ran into a couple’s home, threw their belongings on the floor and dove into the bed - while they were in it!
Then Lindner reportedly followed the terrified couple out the home as they ran to their car. They didn’t want to talk to FOX 54 on camera, but neighbors say the couple honked their horn for help, because they couldn’t find their cell phones.
McVicker explained, “The last thing you want to do is have to hurt someone and unless they come in with evil intentions - like I said at the time I didn’t think this guy had evil intentions, I just thought he was wacked out of his mind.”
Now, folks on Merrymont Drive can laugh about it. The McVickers even sending a cheeky thank you - cupcakes topped with naked babies with a note that reads ‘thanks for watching our butts’ - to their neighbors. Aaron and Lori Baker. Without that phone call, McVicker said the indecent incident would have ended differently because had Lindner made entry to his home, Lindner would have had access to one of his daughter’s rooms.
“This guy [Baker] really went out of his way to run out into the road in the middle of the night to keep this guy [Lindner] from going into my backyard. Probably saved the man’s life,” McVicker said.
Gold Cross EMS took Lindner to AU Medical Center for treatment. That’s where Lindner admitted he was under the influence of meth. Deputies took him into custody as soon as he was released from the hospital.
Lindner is now in jail, on a $3,300 bond, waiting on his court date. He is charged with criminal trespassing, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and public indecency/indecent exposure.
