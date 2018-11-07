Nov. 7: Election day results and a possible rainy commute

Today’s forecast: Temperatures will turn cooler today, highs only in the mid-50s. Showers will be possible through noon and then we’ll dry out with clouds lingering. More clouds and showers possible on Thursday with highs even lower near 50°, some staying in the 40s. Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be the coldest stuck in the mid-40s. A freeze is likely for Saturday thanks to clear skies and maybe Sunday morning though clouds moving in may help keep temperatures slightly higher. We could turn even colder next week.