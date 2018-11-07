Nov. 7: Election day results and a possible rainy commute

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.
Today’s forecast: Temperatures will turn cooler today, highs only in the mid-50s. Showers will be possible through noon and then we’ll dry out with clouds lingering. More clouds and showers possible on Thursday with highs even lower near 50°, some staying in the 40s. Highs on Saturday and Sunday look to be the coldest stuck in the mid-40s. A freeze is likely for Saturday thanks to clear skies and maybe Sunday morning though clouds moving in may help keep temperatures slightly higher. We could turn even colder next week.
Bryan McCormick has your complete forecast LIVE On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Vote 2018 is in the books. We have election results all morning long on Good Morning Region 8.
Rep. Rick Crawford was elected to a fifth term, defeating Democratic challenger Chintan Desai and Libertarian Elvis Presley.
Arkansas voters say yes to another 4 years of governor Asa Hutchinson.
Randolph County residents will no longer have to cross county or state lines to buy alcohol.
Voters in Arkansas have decided to take a gamble on casinos.
Changes to the Missouri Senate as Republican Josh Hawley ousts Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill.
