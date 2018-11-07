Outdated machines cause slow election results in Poinsett County

POINSETT COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - One county in Region 8 had some delays getting their election results in due to an outdated system.
Poinsett County is one of the few counties in the area that still have paper ballots and their electronic system is fairly outdated as well.
Poinsett County Election Commissioner Ruth Orr said she’s been working with the election committee for two years and has been told their electronic ballots are 10 years old.
“From what I understand the technology was 10 years old at that time," Orr said. "We’ve had it for a while.”
Between counting the paper ballots and working with the old machines, tallying results takes time.
“I think the biggest thing was the outdated equipment that is wearing out," Orr said. "So, we had to baby it along I guess.”
Another issue Orr said they experienced was having to reconcile both the paper and electronic votes together.
Poinsett County also had 35 precincts this election, which meant more ballot styles.
Orr said the county had to call the Secretary of State’s office Tuesday night when they started having issues.
They were able to get some help, but Orr said the older machines really slow down the counting process.
“We just need new equipment,” Orr said.
In other election news, a proposed one-cent sales tax that would have provided improvements at the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department failed by a 56-44% margin in unofficial numbers, according to Sheriff Kevin Molder.
