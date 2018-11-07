Randolph County family raising awareness of seatbelt usage

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - A lot can be on your mind when you’re getting ready to hit the road, but some in Randolph County say you need to always remember to check your child’s car seat.
Three-year-old Luke Junkersfeld was killed in a car accident on Highway 67 in October.
His family believes that he may have been in his car seat, wearing the restraints improperly.
Now his family is trying to help make sure that every child has the right car seat, and raising awareness about car seat usage.
“You feel comfortable, you know what I mean," Colten Clark, Luke’s Uncle said. "You think well I’ll just put them in the front seat. I’m only going three miles down the road. Well, it’s not worth it. It’s not worth it. You will regret that three-mile drive for the rest of your life.”
The LiveLike Luke car seat drive was started to help parents in need of car seats, whether it’s after a car accident, or because of not being able to afford it.
Clark says that they have agreements in place to store car seats at EMS services buildings, as well as the Five Rivers Emergency room.
To donate to their cause, click here.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.