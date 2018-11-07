Republican Josh Hawley wins Missouri Senate race, ousts Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill

Missouri Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley made campaign stops in the Heartland (Source: Bill Allen, KFVS) (Long, James)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 6, 2018 at 10:52 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 5:44 AM

WASHINGTON (AP/KAIT) - Republican Josh Hawley wins Missouri Senate race, ousts Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill.

With 2,236 of the 3,256 precincts reporting according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, Hawley has 57.6% of the vote, McCaskill has 39.3% of the vote, Japhenth Campbell has 1.2% of the vote, Craig O’Dear has 1.5% of the vote, and Jo Crain has 0.6% of the vote.

Sen. Claire McCaskill and Sen. Roy Blunt met with Gov. Mike Parson of Missouri on Monday, June 11. (Source: KFVS)
