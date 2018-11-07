WASHINGTON (AP/KAIT) - Republican Josh Hawley wins Missouri Senate race, ousts Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill.
With 2,236 of the 3,256 precincts reporting according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, Hawley has 57.6% of the vote, McCaskill has 39.3% of the vote, Japhenth Campbell has 1.2% of the vote, Craig O’Dear has 1.5% of the vote, and Jo Crain has 0.6% of the vote.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.