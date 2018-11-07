Republicans win major races in Izard County

IZARD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - It was a Republican sweep through Izard County Tuesday as the GOP won several contested countywide races in the November general election.
In unofficial numbers from the Izard County Clerk’s office, Republican incumbent County Judge Eric Smith defeated Democrat Warren Anthony Skelton 3,342 to 1,135 margin, or 75-25%. Republican Earnie Blackley also defeated Democrat Rick Kimble 3,501 to 966, or 76 to 24%, while Republican Paul D. Womack defeated Democrat Marilyn A. Downing 2,350 to 2,132 or 52-48%.
It was a close race for Calico Rock mayor as Greg Hamby defeated Ronald Guthrie 196-173. Craig M. Huckaby defeated Marty McKnight 464-304 in the Horseshoe Bend mayor’s race, while Douglas Yancy defeated Billy Ray Harris 155 to 72 in the Oxford mayor’s race.
Also, Joe Stephen defeated Sharon K. Sanders 41-28 in the Pineville mayor’s race.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.