Republicans win major races in Izard County

In unofficial numbers from the Izard County Clerk’s office, Republican incumbent County Judge Eric Smith defeated Democrat Warren Anthony Skelton 3,342 to 1,135 margin, or 75-25%. Republican Earnie Blackley also defeated Democrat Rick Kimble 3,501 to 966, or 76 to 24%, while Republican Paul D. Womack defeated Democrat Marilyn A. Downing 2,350 to 2,132 or 52-48%.