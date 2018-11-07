Runoff races set in area

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It was a busy election season this year as nearly 400 contested federal, state and county races were on this year’s ballot in Region 8.
However, voters in several counties will head back to the polls Dec. 4 to decide both county and municipal races in their area.
The following are a list of contested races for the runoff so far:
Baxter County
Mountain Home Mayor
Hillrey Adams
Nancy Osmon
Clay County
Corning City Clerk
J'Anna Couch
Leah Kilbreath
Piggott City Council, North Ward 2
Jamey Parks
Brent Sanders
Craighead County
JP 2
Jason Price-R
Fred Bowers-D
Crittenden County
Edmondson Mayor
Art Gillard
Ira Ewing
Horseshoe Lake City Council, Pos. 2
Michael E. Carter
Harris Lentz III
West Memphis Mayor
Marco McClendon
Hiram Wayne Croom
Cross County
JP 9
Scott May-I
James C. Davis-D
Parkin City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2
David Hickman
Sandra K. Hopkins
Parkin City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2
Prongue Shen Griffin
James L. Brown
Wynne City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1
Shelby Clark
Lester D. Clark Jr.
Izard County
JP 3
John Walker-R
Randy "Hank" Sherill-I
Lawrence County
Treasurer
Samantha Jones-R
Connie Mullen-D
Hoxie Mayor
Dennis Coggins
Lanny Tinker
Black Rock City Council
Trisha Meeks
Greg Hall
Hoxie City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1
Steve Adamson
Darrell Pickney
Hoxie City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1
Becky Linebaugh
Cliff Farmer
Mississippi County
Gosnell Mayor
John Pate
Teresa Walker
Gosnell City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1
C. Steve Ledbetter
James Christopher Haynes
Luxora City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1
Carl W. Miner
Billie Fernandez
Manila City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2
Wendell Poteet
Donald Nunnally
Poinsett County
Harrisburg Mayor
Randy Mills
Justin Kimble
Weiner Mayor
Tyler Sitzer
Michael R. Frasier or Joe Trotter
Randolph County
Sheriff
Kevin Bell
Dane C. Dillion
Pocahontas Mayor
Keith Sutton
Kary Story
Ravenden Springs City Council, Pos. 1
Judy Spears
Keith Matthews
Sharp County
Mammoth Spring School Board Pos. 3
Mike Alexander
Sheila Young
St. Francis County
Forrest City Mayor
Cedric Williams
Larry Bryant
Madison Mayor
Roy L. Winfrey
Bobby Hardrick Sr.
White County
Kensett Mayor
Don Fuller
Allen Edge
Searcy Mayor
Kyle Osborne (I)
Kyle Reeves (R)
Searcy City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1
Chris Howell
Danny L. Bennett
Woodruff County
Augusta Mayor
Jeff Collins
Jimmy L. Rhodes Jr. or Billy Wayne Hollis
Augusta City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1
Lisa Gillespie
Jon David Ford
Early voting for the Dec. 4 runoff starts on Nov. 27 at polling locations throughout Region 8.
