Runoff races set in area

Runoff races set in area
Ballot box
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 7, 2018 at 5:02 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 5:02 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It was a busy election season this year as nearly 400 contested federal, state and county races were on this year’s ballot in Region 8.

However, voters in several counties will head back to the polls Dec. 4 to decide both county and municipal races in their area.

The following are a list of contested races for the runoff so far:

Baxter County

Mountain Home Mayor

Hillrey Adams

Nancy Osmon

Clay County

Corning City Clerk

J'Anna Couch

Leah Kilbreath

Piggott City Council, North Ward 2

Jamey Parks

Brent Sanders

Craighead County

JP 2

Jason Price-R

Fred Bowers-D

Crittenden County

Edmondson Mayor

Art Gillard

Ira Ewing

Horseshoe Lake City Council, Pos. 2

Michael E. Carter

Harris Lentz III

West Memphis Mayor

Marco McClendon

Hiram Wayne Croom

Cross County

JP 9

Scott May-I

James C. Davis-D

Parkin City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2

David Hickman

Sandra K. Hopkins

Parkin City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2

Prongue Shen Griffin

James L. Brown

Wynne City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1

Shelby Clark

Lester D. Clark Jr.

Izard County

JP 3

John Walker-R

Randy "Hank" Sherill-I

Lawrence County

Treasurer

Samantha Jones-R

Connie Mullen-D

Hoxie Mayor

Dennis Coggins

Lanny Tinker

Black Rock City Council

Trisha Meeks

Greg Hall

Hoxie City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1

Steve Adamson

Darrell Pickney

Hoxie City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1

Becky Linebaugh

Cliff Farmer

Mississippi County

Gosnell Mayor

John Pate

Teresa Walker

Gosnell City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1

C. Steve Ledbetter

James Christopher Haynes

Luxora City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1

Carl W. Miner

Billie Fernandez

Manila City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2

Wendell Poteet

Donald Nunnally

Poinsett County

Harrisburg Mayor

Randy Mills

Justin Kimble

Weiner Mayor

Tyler Sitzer

Michael R. Frasier or Joe Trotter

Randolph County

Sheriff

Kevin Bell

Dane C. Dillion

Pocahontas Mayor

Keith Sutton

Kary Story

Ravenden Springs City Council, Pos. 1

Judy Spears

Keith Matthews

Sharp County

Mammoth Spring School Board Pos. 3

Mike Alexander

Sheila Young

St. Francis County

Forrest City Mayor

Cedric Williams

Larry Bryant

Madison Mayor

Roy L. Winfrey

Bobby Hardrick Sr.

White County

Kensett Mayor

Don Fuller

Allen Edge

Searcy Mayor

Kyle Osborne (I)

Kyle Reeves (R)

Searcy City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1

Chris Howell

Danny L. Bennett

Woodruff County

Augusta Mayor

Jeff Collins

Jimmy L. Rhodes Jr. or Billy Wayne Hollis

Augusta City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1

Lisa Gillespie

Jon David Ford

Early voting for the Dec. 4 runoff starts on Nov. 27 at polling locations throughout Region 8.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.