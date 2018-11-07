Runoffs in races out of Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - Two runoffs will take place in Randolph County in the sheriff’s race and Pocahontas mayoral race.
In the sheriff’s race, there will be a runoff between Dane Dillion and Kevin Bell.
Bell received 2,519 votes, Dillion received 1,248 votes, David Edington received 1,188 votes and Chris Winebaugh received 643 votes.
In the Pocahontas mayor’s race, incumbent mayor Kary Story will face Keith Sutton in a runoff in December.
Sutton received 896 votes, Story received 872 votes, while Jerald Manning received 125 votes.
