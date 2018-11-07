Russia tightens control of anonymous messenger apps

FILE - In this July 15, 2017 file photo, the messaging app Telegram is displayed on a smartphone in Bangkok, Thailand. Tightening its control over popular anonymous chat apps, the Russian government has approved regulations that would identify users by their cellphone numbers. The measures signed Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are part of Russia's moves to clamp down on smartphone messenger services, such as Telegram, that authorities claim are used by criminals and terrorists. (AP Photo, file) (Wally Santana)