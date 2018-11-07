Asian markets rise pending US midterm election results

ENERGY: Oil prices have slipped after the U.S. said it would allow a group of allies to continue buying oil from Iran as long as they continued to try to reduce their imports from that nation. The U.S. reinstated sanctions on Iran this month. Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 31 cents to $61.90 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 1.4 percent to $62.21 a barrel in New York Tuesday. Brent crude dipped 9 cents to $72.04.