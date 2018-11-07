Wednesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey Stafford

MAGADAN REGION, RUSSIA (KAIT/NBC News) - We have a sweet story to share with about persistence and never giving up.
In far eastern Russia, a mama bear and her cub tried and failed and tried again to get to the top of a slippery slope.
The mama bear made it, but baby bear could not get a good grip.
Down, down it went and then back at it again, several more tries, several more failed attempts.
But did the cub give up? No way!
It was a long, slow climb back up the snowy incline, until finally at last, the cub made it!
