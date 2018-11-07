Woman sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing from UCP clients

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A woman accused of stealing nearly $30,000 from people with cerebral palsy was sentenced this week to two years in prison.
Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Amanda L. McQuay of Brookland to 24 months in the regional correctional facility with an additional 180 months suspended imposition of sentence after she entered a negotiated plea of guilty to theft of property greater than $25,000.
The judge also ordered McQuay to pay $28,845.94 in restitution to her 18 victims.
According to court documents, McQuay stole that money during the 14 months she was employed with the United Cerebral Palsy Corporation.
Detectives said she began writing checks on the clients’ accounts to herself shortly after she was hired.
The money, the affidavit stated, was intended for indigent UCP clients on Social Security to pay for their groceries, clothes, rent, and utilities.
Philhours ordered McQuay to repay the losses in monthly installments of $150 beginning 60 days after her release from prison.
He also ordered her to pay all court costs and fees.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.