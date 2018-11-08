A-State DE Ronheen Bingham named a finalist for the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy

By Chris Hudgison | November 7, 2018 at 10:01 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 10:01 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Red Wolf is on the radar for an award in his old stomping grounds. Arkansas State senior defensive end Ronheen Bingham is a finalist for the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy.

The honor is handed out to South Carolina’s most outstanding college football player. Nominees are from in-state colleges or players from the Palmetto State playing out-of-state. Bingham hails from Bennettsville, SC.

Ronheen leads A-State with 13.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. Those marks rank him atop the Sun Belt.

Past winners of the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy include Deshaun Watson, Mason Rudolph, Vic Beasley, and Tajh Boyd. The award will be presented April 23rd, 2019 in Greenville, SC.

