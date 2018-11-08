Arkansas on Jeopardy! Tuesday, gets new commit on Wednesday

The Razorbacks were mentioned on an iconic game show and earned a commitment in the last 24 hours.
Bumper Pool was a part of a Jeopardy! category on Tuesday. The Arkansas freshman was included in 2018 College Football Names.
It’s fitting on Golden Boot Week that Chad Morris would get a commitment from a player in Baton Rouge.
Three-star offensive lineman Dylan Rathcke verballed with Arkansas Wednesday afternoon. He picked the Hogs over offers from Arkansas State, Colorado State, Kentucky, Louisiana, ULM, Louisville, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Tulane, and UAB.
