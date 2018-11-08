Armistice Day commerations to take place at A-State

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Armistice Day, which is commemorated on November 11, marked the day the armistice was signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany.
A special centennial celebration is planned at Arkansas State University on Sunday at 10 a.m. inside the Dean B. Ellis Library to mark the event.
“How could we possibly celebrate this event in honor of the veterans and all of those who served in World War I and so we partnered with ASU,” Norman Strafford with the Armistice Day Centennial Celebration said.
A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse will be on hand for the celebration.
