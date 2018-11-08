Police identify Forrest City teen killed after being shot in the face

FORREST CITY, AR (WMC) - Police say a 15-year-old boy was found dead Thursday morning outside a housing complex in Forrest City, prompting a criminal investigation.
Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee identified the teen as Jordan White and said he was shot in the face
Officers responded just before 8 a.m. to the corner of Rice Street and Mann Avenue near Dawson Homes where the boy’s body was discovered.
This is an ongoing investigation; we will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.