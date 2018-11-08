Computer science enrollment sees major uptick in state

“This dramatic increase in enrollment confirms my confidence that Arkansans would embrace my initiative to promote computer science education. Students understand that a solid foundation in coding will lead to good paying jobs,” Hutchinson said in a statement Wednesday. “Since I took office in 2015, the initiative has moved Arkansas to the front of the pact nationally. We are strengthening our workforce, which sharpens our competitive edge in recruiting industry. As we successfully recruit new companies, we retain more of our homegrown talent.”