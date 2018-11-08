Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat

FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. Hof, who died last month after fashioning himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate has won a heavily GOP state legislative district. Hof defeated Democratic educator Lesia Romanov on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2018 in the race for Nevada's 36th Assembly District. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (Sue Ogrocki)