Downtown Jonesboro will be a wonderland

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) –While everyone wonders if a “white Christmas” will come, Downtown Jonesboro is sure to get icy.
The First Community Bank Wonderland Rink will open on Nov. 19.
The 200 block of West Monroe Avenue will close Nov. 16 while the rink is set up and will stay closed the remainder of the year.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said people look forward for the opportunity to ice skate.
“This will be the third year of the skating rink,” Mayor Perrin said. “We’ve seen many people enjoy the opportunity to come downtown and skate – many who have never ice skated before. It’s becoming a Jonesboro tradition.”
Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapales said the rink is very popular.
“People really love the skate rink, and it’s fun to see those who have never skated get out there,” Kapales said. “They usually find out they’re better at it than they expected, which makes it more fun.”
The skating rink will be located along the 300 block of Union Street.
Hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. weekdays, 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, call (870) 933-4604.
The Winter Wonderland will open one week after the skating rink.
The Christmas-themed venue is located at 215 West Monroe Avenue.
