Drugs, cash found after search, sheriff says

HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) - Four people are facing drug charges after Poinsett County deputies and Trumann police served a search warrant Thursday, according to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder.
Authorities went to a home on Rich Road in Pitts Thursday to serve the warrant. While there, they arrested Michael Vann, Tasha Mckellar, Brian Mckellar and Anna Mckellar, all of Pitts.
Molder said authorities found meth, drug paraphernalia and over $600 in cash during the search.
Vann and Tasha Mckellar were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance-meth-with purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony child endangerment.
Brian Mckellar and Anna Mckellar were arrested on possession of a controlled substance-meth with purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
The four people were taken to the Poinsett County jail, where they are awaiting a probable cause hearing, Molder said.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.