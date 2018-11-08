2 flown to hospital after car rolls over

By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 8, 2018 at 6:42 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 8:28 AM

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - Two people were flown to a Memphis hospital after their car ran off the road and overturned.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday on Butler County Road 309.

Fredrick L. Sparks, 42, of Poplar Bluff was southbound when his 2001 Mercury Sable ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Sparks and his passenger, 33-year-old Sheena A. Gray of Poplar Bluff, were both flown to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries.

According to the crash report, neither was wearing a seat belt.

