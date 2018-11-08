2 flown to hospital after car rolls over

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - Two people were flown to a Memphis hospital after their car ran off the road and overturned.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday on Butler County Road 309.
Fredrick L. Sparks, 42, of Poplar Bluff was southbound when his 2001 Mercury Sable ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.
Sparks and his passenger, 33-year-old Sheena A. Gray of Poplar Bluff, were both flown to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries.
According to the crash report, neither was wearing a seat belt.
