Four-wheelers cut path through “nice little park”

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - File this under “We can’t have anything nice.”
The Ralph “Pop” Stricklin Park, located at 1220 Medallion Circle, is a great place for neighborhood kids to have fun on the playground equipment or shoot a few hoops.
Cindy Conner, who lives in the neighborhood off Harrisburg Road, says it’s a “nice little park.”
That’s not the case now, after two four-wheelers tore through it.
Cindy Conner posted these photos on social media showing the damage the ATVs caused.
She said the riders “came flying through our neighborhood” Wednesday afternoon.
The next morning she awoke to this muddy mess and a question: “How can we stop the nonsense and vandalism?”
If you know the answer and can help police find the culprits who did this, contact the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.
