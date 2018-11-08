Grizzlies new uniform pays homage to Memphis Wrestling

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies unveiled their fourth uniform, the "city edition," that they'll wear during this season's wrestling nights.
The uniform, grey and gold with a hint of blue, pay homage to Memphis' wrestling history.
" From the hallowed halls of the Ellis Auditorium and the Mid-South Coliseum to Saturday mornings on WMC TV to the bright lights of FedExForum, Memphis has hosted our fair share of athletes as entertainers and entertainers as athletes," a release on the new uniforms reads.
The Grizz will wear the uniforms six times this season--all at home games--beginning on Saturday against the 76ers.
The side panel on the shorts features the letters "GNG," in reference to the grit and grind style of play the Grizzlies have employed for years.
The steel grey is a tribute to the steel chairs and steel cages that are a staple in Memphis Wrestling.
And the use of Beale Street Blue on the collar and waistline represent the ropes around a wrestling ring, complete with a 'MEM' turnbuckle in the front.
Lastly, the gold is a tribute to the championship belts worn by the best that Memphis Wrestling had to offer.
Click here for more pictures of the new uniforms.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.