High water closes deer hunting in certain areas

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - This weekend is opening day for deer season. But before you finalize your hunting plans, you might need to first check with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
That’s because high water has temporarily closed some hunting areas in Region 8.
The White and Cache river levels are up, forcing AGFC to temporarily close deer hunting in some flood-prone areas.
Three hunting spots are closed right now: the Rex Hancock Black Swamp, Henry Gray Hurricane Lake, and Flood Prone Zone C.
The main purpose for closing areas with high waters is to prevent over-harvesting, but it’s not something AGFC usually has to deal with at this time of year.
“Typically when it actually does occur, its normally in the months of January and February and there’s not really a gun season in, it’s normally like an archery season so the significance of this is its occuring right before modern gun deer season and that’s the biggest time of year when we’ve got the most hunters scheduling plans and wanting to go out be with the family and enjoy the outdoors," said Assistant Deer Program Coordinator Jeremy Brown.
When the areas will open back up is contingent on how quickly water levels fall.
The Big Lake WMA reopened up Nov. 7.
