JPD investigating possible human remains

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains on South Stadium Boulevard, across from the Southside Softball Complex.
According to Sgt. Lyle Waterworth with Jonesboro police, a report of an unattended death came into JPD around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The remains were found in a wooded area south of Interstate 555 close tot he softball fields.
According to a Sgt. David McDaniel with JPD, officers were directed to the remains by a witness.
Police are investigating as if it were a suspicious death at this time.
According to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, multiple agencies are at the scene right now to investigate.
If anyone has information regarding the incident, you are asked to call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 870-395-STOP (7867).
Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.
