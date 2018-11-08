Mississippi County in the playoff spotlight

We’re just 2 days away from the playoffs kicking off in the Natural State. One county in Region 8 features three number 1 seeds.
Mississippi County will be in the spotlight Friday night. Blytheville, Rivercrest, and Osceola are all playing home playoff games off I-55. Gosnell is the 4th team in the county playing postseason pigskin. They’re are on the road for round 1.
Matthew Schwartz profiled the Chickasaws, Colts, Seminoles, and Pirates, watch his story above.
Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - NOVEMBER 9TH
Lake Hamilton at Jonesboro (6A 1st Round)
Camden Fairview at Wynne (5A 1st Round)
Hot Springs Lakeside at Blytheville (5A 1st Round)
Valley View at LR McClellan (5A 1st Round)
Nettleton at Texarkana (5A 1st Round)
Bauxite at Trumann (4A 1st Round)
Fountain Lake at Rivercrest (4A 1st Round)
Westside at Dardanelle (4A 1st Round)
Gosnell at Arkadelphia (4A 1st Round)
Melbourne at Mansfield (3A 1st Round)
Lakeside at Walnut Ridge (3A 1st Round)
Fouke at Osceola (3A 1st Round)
Centerpoint at Newport (3A 1st Round)
Fordyce at Rector (2A 1st Round)
Mineral Springs at EPC (2A 1st Round)
Festus at West Plains (Missouri Class 4 District 1 Championship)
Park Hills Central at Kennett (Missouri Class 3 District 1 Championship)
Valle Catholic at Hayti (Missouri Class 1 District 1 Championship)
