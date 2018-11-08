12 killed, suspected gunman dead in mass shooting at California bar

THOUSAND OAKS, CA (RNN) - Less than two weeks after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed 11, another mass shooting has taken a dozen lives in California.
Once again, President Donald Trump has ordered flags at half-staff “in a mark of solemn respect.”
A gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy, and injured multiple others when he opened fire at a busy bar during a college night.
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday local time at the Borderline Bar & Grill. Witnesses report at least 30 shots were fired, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Next-of-kin notifications are coming, authorities said.
Cody Coffman, 22, was among those slain at the club. Jason Coffman, his father, spoke to CNN in the hours after the shooting when he didn’t know his son’s status, and he spoke publicly once he learned of his son’s death.
“I just want to thank everybody that let me get out this morning, just to put his face on the news," said the father through tears. "This is going to be an absolute heart wrenching time for me and my family.”
Among those looking for family members after the mass shooting are “Sister Sister” actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband. Their niece, Alaina Housley, was reported missing by her Pepperdine University suitemate, the Associated Press reported.
Alaina Housley had been at the bar with several friends. Her suitemates broke through a window to escape the shooting, suffering major wounds, the Los Angeles Times reported. They lost track of her in the process. Adam Housley told the Times that her Apple Watch and iPhone still gives the location of the bar’s dance floor.
Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as 28-year-old Ian David Long. Authorities said he deployed a smoke device and used a Glock.
Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean says the suspected gunman died at the scene from what they believe is a self-inflicted wound.
Dean said the suspect had an extended magazine for his gun, and it was not clear whether he reloaded during the attack. The suspect was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served from 2008 to 2013.
The alleged shooter’s motive is unknown at this time, Dean said.
Police had multiple run-ins with Long in the past, Dean said. They responded to a call at a house in April where the suspect was acting irrationally.
“They called out our crisis intervention team, our mental health specialists who met with him, talked to him and cleared him,” the sheriff said. “(They) didn’t feel he was qualified to be taken under 5150. And he was left at that scene last April.”
A “5150” is a code in California law stating a person is a danger to themselves or others because of a mental health issue.
The suspect lived with his mother in a nearby neighborhood where some neighbors said he “minded his own business.” The FBI was seen Thursday morning searching his home.
In an emotional news conference, Dean said was Ron Helus, a sergeant from his department, was among the 12 victims who were killed. Helus was one of the first responders to the scene.
Helus was a 29-year veteran of the force, looking to retire in the next year. He is survived by his wife and son.
“Losing Ron, we go to the gym together and work out together," Dean said. “There’s no way to describe this. It saddens us all and tears at our emotions. He died a hero. He went in to save lives, to save other people."
Dean said there had been six off-duty police officers from different departments in the bar at the time. Witnesses said they helped shield people.
Multiple other victims with different levels of injury have been confirmed. Dean said there was “blood everywhere” inside the bar.
The sheriff says he doesn’t remember the city having another mass shooting in his time on the force. He retires Friday.
“I’ve been a cop for 41 years, and I never thought I’d see the things we’ve seen around the country," Dean said.
Authorities say they found a handgun at the scene. They are still searching and investigating.
Dean gave the timeline for what happened at the bar: “It appears (the gunman) walked up to the scene. He shot the security guard that was standing outside. He stepped inside. It appears that he turned to the right and shot several of the other security and employees there, and then began opening fire inside the nightclub. We don’t have any other details to confirm an exact chronology about what happened.”
Deputies say many people fled the bar after shots rang out. Hundreds are believed to have been inside at the time of the incident, according to Capt. Garo Kuredjian with the sheriff’s office.
Authorities say they don’t know if there is a terrorism link to the shooting.
Federal authorities also responded to the scene, including agents for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The bar has a college night on Wednesdays for ages 18 and up, according to its website.
Thousand Oaks is a suburb of Los Angeles, located about 40 miles northwest of downtown.
