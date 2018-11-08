New businesses offer food delivery services in area

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - You can order groceries online and a pair of new businesses are providing a new approach to ordering takeout food.
Both Jonesboro2go and Bite Squad have announced plans to start operating in the Jonesboro area, officials with both companies said this week.
With Jonesboro2go, you can go online, enter a zip code, address and a delivery time for the food. From there, you pick the restaurant you want and place an order. The company only delivers seven miles from any given restaurant to ensure the quality of the food, the company’s website noted.
The company will then deliver the food within 30 to 60 minutes.
Bite Squad, which starts operations Friday, Nov. 9, works with local restaurants in getting food to customers. The company said in a statement Wednesday that several area restaurants will be participating with the company.
The Minneapolis-based restaurant will let you make an order and will send it to the restaurant. From there, the restaurant cooks the food and Bite Squad delivers the food to you, the company said on its website.
