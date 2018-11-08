Nov. 8: Several dead in bar shooting; human remains found near softball complex

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - At least 12 people are dead, including a sheriff’s sergeant and the suspected gunman, following an overnight shooting at a California bar popular with local college students. We will have the latest details at the top of our 6 o’clock hour on Good Morning Region 8.
Other stories making headlines this Thursday morning:
- JPD investigating possible human remains Jonesboro police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains on South Stadium Boulevard, across from the Southside Softball Complex.
- High water closes deer hunting in certain areas This weekend is opening day for deer season. But before you finalize your hunting plans, you might need to first check with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
- Fire destroys ministry building in Cleburne County Officials say the building was part of a transformational ministry that helps people facing drug and alcohol addiction.
Today’s forecast:
Temperatures are starting in the low to mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
Some areas of sprinkles are possible early today, followed by partly sunny skies.
Afternoon highs will struggle to hit the lower 50s.
A gusty northeast wind will make it feel a touch cooler.
Clouds thicken tonight with scattered showers possible.
