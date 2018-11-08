Nov. 8: Several dead in bar shooting; human remains found near softball complex

Nov. 8: Several dead in bar shooting; human remains found near softball complex
A group carries and runs with a person amid the chaos of a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, CA.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | November 8, 2018 at 5:39 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 9:01 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - At least 12 people are dead, including a sheriff’s sergeant and the suspected gunman, following an overnight shooting at a California bar popular with local college students. We will have the latest details at the top of our 6 o’clock hour on Good Morning Region 8.

Other stories making headlines this Thursday morning:

Watch these stories and more LIVE on Good Morning Region 8 On your Desktop or On your Mobile device

Today’s forecast:

Temperatures are starting in the low to mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Some areas of sprinkles are possible early today, followed by partly sunny skies.

Afternoon highs will struggle to hit the lower 50s.

A gusty northeast wind will make it feel a touch cooler.

Clouds thicken tonight with scattered showers possible.

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.